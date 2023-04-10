Kivi Park reopened after suspects found with pellet gun, Sudbury police say

Sudbury police say Kivi Park in the city's South End has reopened following a brief scare due to a weapons complaint Monday afternoon.

A warning about heavy police presence at the park on Long Lake Road in the South End of town was posted to social media shortly after 1 p.m.

The popular outdoor recreational spot was cleared out after reports of a weapon being seen on one of the trails.

"Individuals entered the park with a pellet gun, which caused a safety concern for the public," police said in a social media post shortly after 2 p.m.

"A pellet gun always is believed to be real until proved otherwise."

Park staff told CTV News there were about 15 cars in the parking lot when a witness said they saw two young people in their 20s with what appeared to be a gun.

"So we erred on the side of caution," Kerry Larche, the park's executive director said.

"They were on a hiking trail. We called police and had the park cleared out and then we just waited to confirm that in fact, the gun was a toy."

Investigators scoured the park with ATVs, found it was a mother and son with an Orbeez gun.

Because many kids were at the playground, it didn't take long to evacuate the area, Lamarche said.

The suspects were found and the park safely reopened.

Heavy Police Presence- Kivi Park- Officers are onscene for a weapons complaint. Community members are asked to avoid the area. Officers are working towards locating the involved persons. ^smy