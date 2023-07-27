Knife fight at Sudbury apartment results in charges, injuries
A knife fight between two people at an apartment building parking lot in downtown Sudbury resulted in both being injured and charged, police say.
Officers were called to the scene of an assault on Brady Street around 3:30 p.m. July 20, Sudbury police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email Thursday.
Two men, ages 43 and 37, had knives and required medical attention at the hospital following the altercation, Dunn said.
The weapons were seized by officers and both men were charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Dunn said the pair knows each other, but could not disclose if either are residents at the apartment complex.
The eldest suspect was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 11, while the 37-year-old was held overnight and attended bail court July 21.
The 37-year-old was also charged with breaching probation and release orders.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
