Knife found hidden in man's sock after dispute on city bus: police

A man is facing a number of charges following a reported dispute on a Guelph city bus and the discovery of a knife in his sock.

Guelph police were called to the downtown terminal around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a man involved in a verbal altercation with a driver.

According to a news release, the man was still sitting inside the bus when officers arrived.

Police say the man is on a bail condition that requires him to be home every night between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The man has not lived at the address on file for more than a month, according to officials.

As they were arresting him, police reportedly found a 20-centimetre kitchen knife inside a sheath in his sock.

A 52-year-old Guelph man has been charged with breaching a bail condition and carrying a concealed weapon. He was held for a bail hearing Wednesday.