Knife pulled on man checking wellbeing of other man: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a man they say pulled a knife on someone who was checking his wellbeing.

According to a news release, a passerby noticed an intoxicated man outside a business near Willow Road and Bagot Street around 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

The intoxicated man was reportedly yelling at people going into and leaving the business.

Police say a man approached the intoxicated person to try and help him, but as he got closer, the intoxicated person took out a knife and started waving it around.

Officers later found the man and a 30-centimetre knife that was in his pants, according to officials.

A 26-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.