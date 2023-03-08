Knife pulled on youths playing basketball in Kitchener: police

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a knife was allegedly pulled on a group of young people in Kitchener.

Police say it happened on Tuesday around 5:40 p.m.

According to police, three youths were playing basketball at a school in the area of Park Street and Victoria Street South when they were approached by a group of older youths.

One of the older youths directed a racial slur at one of the players and someone brandished a knife toward them, police say.

The three youths were able to leave the area on foot and no injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information to contact them.