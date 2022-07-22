Knife used to threaten store employee in Amherstburg: police

A Windsor woman is facing robbery charges after allegedly stealing from a business in Amherstburg.

Police say the theft occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Sandwich Street south.

Witnesses tell police the suspect brandished a knife and threatened an employee before exiting the store and attempting to enter a nearby waiting vehicle.

A 27-year-old was arrested and charged with robbery and possession of stolen property.

A second suspect, a 43-year-old man from Tecumseh, who was observed in the driver's seat was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.