Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening patrons at New Westminster restaurant: police

A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening patrons with a knife inside a New Westminster restaurant over the weekend.

The New Westminster Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call from a man inside a restaurant near Victoria Hill at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“Officers learned that a suspect allegedly took a large knife from the kitchen area and was threatening individuals inside the restaurant,” the NWPD said in a news release Thursday.

“When officers arrived, they saw a man matching the suspect description leaving the restaurant with the knife.”

Police convinced the suspect to drop the knife and took him into custody.

James Hamelin, 39, has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and mischief.

“This suspect’s behaviour caused people inside this restaurant considerable fear,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver in the release, adding that staff did the right thing by not engaging directly with the man and helping to ensure the safety of themselves and their patrons.

Patrons that were inside the restaurant who fled the area before police arrived are being asked to contact the NWPD and reference file number 2023-10729.