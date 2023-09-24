Knife-wielding man arrested by officers in Owen Sound

A man in Owen Sound faces weapons charges after officers arrested a suspect reportedly brandishing a knife.

Police received multiple calls on Sunday about a man with a knife in a west side parking lot at around 1:30 p.m., with several callers describing the man as "looking angry."

Police stopped a suspect on the west harbour wall after they were spotted to be agitated.

Police say the suspect was found to be in possession of a kitchen knife and was arrested for having a weapon dangerous to the public.

Police say a further search of the suspect found a tactical throwing hatchet in his pant leg. He was additionally charged with carrying a concealed weapon.