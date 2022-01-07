Knife-wielding man arrested for threats in downtown Vancouver for 2nd time this week, police say
A man arrested for allegedly brandishing a cleaver in a dispute with grocery store staff over face masks earlier this week has been rearrested, Vancouver police said Friday.
Cody Echlin, 23, was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening a security guard with a knife, police said in a news release.
The guard had asked Echlin to leave a private property near the intersection of Burrard and Helmcken streets, police said.
"The suspect presented a knife to the security guard and threatened to stab him," police said in their release. "Within minutes, officers arrived and arrested the suspect."
Echlin has been charged with breaching his release order, police said, adding that he has been released pending his next court date.
The previous incident happened on Monday, Jan. 3, at the IGA grocery store on Robson Street, near Richards Street.
-
Bright Lights Windsor extended one more weekThe City of Windsor is extending the Bright Lights Windsor festival with hopes of giving residents more outdoor options under the latest provincial COVID-19 restrictions.
-
U of G creates scholarship to honour Iran plane crash victimsThe University of Guelph has created a scholarship in honour of two students who were killed when a Ukrainian International Airlines flight was shot down in Iran two years ago.
-
'We have to stop sacrificing those children': Local parents push for province to reopen classroomsFamilies in Waterloo Region are pushing to get students back in the classroom, calling on provincial leaders to resume in-person learning.
-
Sudbury snowmobiler injured Dec. 29 dies of his injuriesA snow machine driver injured in a collision Dec. 29 has died, Greater Sudbury Police said Friday.
-
Nova Scotia reports another COVID-19 related death; 48 people hospitalized FridayHealth officials in Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19, involving a woman in her 80s in the province's Central zone.
-
NHL postpones Saturday's Canucks-Senators game over ongoing capacity limitThe NHL has postponed Saturday's game between the Canucks and Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions.
-
DNA evidence helps catch break and enter suspectA 58-year-old suspect has been charged with 11 counts of break and enter.
-
Charges laid in fatal Brant County crashProvincial police have charged a Toronto man following a fatal crash in Brant County last month.
-
85 charges, suspensions in 2021 RIDE program: WRPSWaterloo regional police issued 85 charges and driving suspensions during their 2021 Festive RIDE program.