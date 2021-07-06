Knife-wielding man who chased woman in North York arrested: police

Toronto police say that a man who allegedly chased a woman with a knife in North York on Sunday has been arrested and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

It happened on Doris Avenue, near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, at approximately 10:30 a.m.

At that time, a 37-year-old woman was walking in the area when she passed a man who removed a knife from his pants, police said.

The man then began to allegedly chase the woman. She was able to flag down a passing motorist for help.

On Monday, police said that with the assistance of the public, 24-year-old Dujaughn McKenzie, of Toronto, was arrested.

He is facing six charges, including carry concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, and criminal harassment.

Police said McKenzie appeared virtually in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police released a photo of McKenzie.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.