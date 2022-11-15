Knife-wielding teen threatens to kill people at Langford McDonald's

Mounties have arrested a 14-year-old boy who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill several people on a transit bus and inside a McDonald's restaurant in Langford, B.C.

The West Shore RCMP were called to the McDonalds at 854 Langford Pkwy on Oct. 23. By the time officers arrived, the teen had already left the restaurant and boarded a transit bus headed to Sooke, B.C., the RCMP said in a release Tuesday.

Mounties in Sooke were alerted to the incident, intercepted the bus and arrested the teenager.

A knife was seized, police said, and the youth was released from custody with conditions.

On Tuesday, police said two people who were passengers the bus that day have since come forward to the RCMP and allege the teenager brandished the knife and threatened to kill them while they were on the bus.

The teen was arrested again and now faces two additional counts of assault with a weapon, one count of possession of a concealed weapon and one count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, according to police.

The conditions of the boy's release include a prohibition on contacting victims and a ban from the McDonald's restaurant. He is also prohibited from possessing any weapons and is banned from BC Transit buses and property.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in early January, police said.