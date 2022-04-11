Knights clinch Midwest Division

One point from a shootout loss was all the London Knights needed to clinch the OHL’s Midwest Division.

At the end of the second period London was down 1-0 to the Guelph Storm and a goal from Brody Crane with 53.6 seconds to go tied the game.

The Storm ended up taking the win in overtime but one point was all the Knights needed secure the top spot.

Rookie goaltender Owen Flores faced 25 shots in the London net with the Knights getting 34 shots off on Guelph’s Owen Bennett.

London will wrap up the regular season by hosting Kitchener on Wednesday, visiting Saginaw on Saturday and hosting Sarnia on Sunday.