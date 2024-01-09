Knights' MacKinnon stepping away from the ice

Ethan MacKinnon is stepping away from hockey due to concussion-related symptoms.

The London-born and raised defenceman was a fifth round pick of the London Knights in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.

He joined the club in the 2021-2022 season after being with the St. Thomas Stars of the GOJHL.

In the 2021-22 season he had one goal and 10 assists in 49 games and in 2022-23 he had four goals and seven assists through 46 games.

During the 2022-23 season, the Knights described MacKinnon as a reliable, determined defenceman and leader in the Knights dressing room helping the team advance to the OHL Championship Series.

“Ethan is a leader in our room and he still will be. The players look up to him and he shows them what it means to be a London Knight. Ethan has been a warrior for this team over the past few seasons. His health is the top priority and though it’s difficult and disappointing, it’s the right thing to do for his bright future ahead,” said Vice President & General Manager, Mark Hunter

While he won’t be with the team on the ice, MacKinnon will remain with the team as a player development coach for the remainder of the season.

