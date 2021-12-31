Knights vs. Erie postponed

The Jan. 1 London Knights game against the Erie Otters has been postponed.

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) made the announcement Friday afternoon citing COVID-19 protocols.

According to a release, the game will be rescheduled at a later date and thelLeague will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of a new date.

Games have also recently be cancelled or postponed for Guelph, Kitchener, Owen Sound and Flint.