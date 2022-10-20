Knights welcome back Mailloux
Logan Mailloux is back in London.
The 19-year-old was back on the ice for the London Knights Wednesday night after the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens posted to social media that “The Canadiens have loaned defenseman Logan Mailloux to the London Knights in the OHL.”
Mailloux was selected 31st overall by the Habs amid controversy after being charged in Sweden for allegedly distributing an intimate photo of a woman without her consent.
Originally from Belle River, Mailloux was suspended by the OHL in early September 2021 before being reinstated in January 2022.
He has since been signed with Montreal to a three-year entry-level contract.
On the ice Wednesday, Mailloux had one assist in in London’s 7-2 loss to the Owen Sound Attack.
Mailloux throws it on net, Diaco puts it away ��#GoKnightsGo | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/yOU4bfnntx— London Knights (@LondonKnights) October 20, 2022
