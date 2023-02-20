Knives, bullets and scissors among items seized at Millennium Library
The City of Winnipeg has revealed what security guards have seized from people attempting to enter the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg since new security measures have been put in place.
CTV News Winnipeg has obtained numbers from the city for the past three weeks, revealing 166 items have been relinquished between Jan. 23 and Feb. 12. The library reopened with metal detectors at the main entrance on Jan. 23. It had been closed nearly a month to patrons following the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old man.
During the first week (Jan. 23-29), 68 items were seized. Of those, 24 were classed as tools, 15 were scissors, 12 were knives, and nine were large nail clippers containing knives.
During the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, the numbers fell to 29 items seized. Scissors led the way with nine seizures, followed by seven knives and five tools. From Feb. 6 to 12, 69 items were seized from patrons, with 40 bullets among the items seized. Police also seized 10 knives and nine scissors.
A spokesperson for the city said if a weapon is discovered on someone wanting to enter the library, they have the option to either relinquish the weapon with security before entry or leave the library.
