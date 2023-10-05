Knocking it out of the park for Empower Simcoe

There was a game on the diamond at Vintage Throne Stadium Thursday night, but differing from normal, the scoreboard wasn't anyone's focus.

Some well-known faces in Simcoe County, including CTV News' Mike Arsalides and Barrie City Councillor Sergio Morales, came together with the Barrie Baycats and Empower Simcoe for the return of an annual charity game.

"This is such an honour to join Empower Simcoe," Arsalides said ahead of the game. "There are no limits when you're out on the diamond. Everyone deserves to be out here having a great time!"

This is the first year that the annual tournament, which the Barrie Baycats host, has gone ahead since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff with Empower Simcoe say that the tournament is a highlight for the people they support.

"They love to be out, hitting the ball, running the bases, and just having a great time with the Baycats," said Dr. Claudine Cousins, the CEO of Empower Simcoe. "It means that they can do the same thing that we all love to do: hit the ball, run the bases, and just cheer, especially when they get the ball past the Baycats!"

Empower Simcoe is a charitable organization that works to offer various supports to people in need, including those with disabilities, helping them live a dignified life.

The annual tournament gives many supported by Empower Simcoe a chance to show off their skills against some of Barrie's best baseball players.

"It's just as much of a thrill for us to meet them," said Josh Matlow, the president of the Barrie Baycats. "So we're pretty excited to be here, and we're all just having fun!"

Similar to Empower Simcoe, the tournament is only possible thanks to the generosity of volunteers and the Baycats.

"These are athletes, athletes who can do anything with their time, but they choose to give up their time to be with individuals with disabilities who want to be out here in their community," said Cousins. "So they value the time they spend with individuals in the community, and without the community giving back, we couldn't do this!"