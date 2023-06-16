Know before you go: Riders open home schedule Friday night against Winnipeg

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (1-0) will host Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-0), at 7 p.m. from Mosaic Stadium in their regular season home opener, here’s what you need to know before tonight’s game.

THE SETUP

Saskatchewan and Winnipeg collide on Friday at Mosaic Stadium.

The big story on the day is will Trevor Harris play? The 37-year-old starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders is listed as a game-time decision on the depth chart. Harris was hit late in the season opener against Edmonton on Sunday and was visibly shaken up. He’s been a limited participant in practice this week dealing with a hip issue.

“The training staff will have some input, he’s going to have a lot and then I’ll have the final say.” Riders head coach Craig Dickenson told reporters Thursday.

“Sunday night was pretty awful, I could barely sleep. Monday, the same thing. Come in here Tuesday, didn’t feel great, but as soon as I started moving around I started feeling a lot better.” Harris said, noting he wants to make sure he can protect himself and not put the team in a compromising position.

“Regardless if Trevor Harris plays or not to win against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers you’re going to need a full team effort, it’s not just about one guy.” Former Roughrider Luc Mullinder told CTV Morning Live on Friday.

“The Blue Bombers are taking the same approach. They’re worried about themselves.” Darrin Bauming of Bonfire Sports said. “The key to the Roughriders winning is to get to Zach Collaros.”

The other big news is that Harris’ favourite target has been moved to the six-game injured list. It’s not yet known exactly what injury Derel Walker sustained beyond “lower body”.

“Fortunately, you saw in training camp there were a few guys who had potential and I think Tevin Jones will slot in behind Walker,” Mullinder said. “The thing about Derel Walker is that he doesn’t stop helping the Saskatchewan Roughriders because he’s not on the field because what he brings in the locker room is incredible. The coaches rave about his leadership.”

The Riders are coming off a 17-13 win over the Edmonton Elks thanks in large part to an outstanding defensive effort. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers built up a big lead before giving up points late in their 42-31 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to open their season.

GAME DAY FORECAST

You can expect about 21 degrees at kickoff with winds at about 15-30 kilometers per hour from the southwest. The sun sets at 8:13 p.m. It should be about 20 degrees at halftime and drop down to 18 by the final whistle. Dress accordingly.

DAD’S NIGHT OUT

The first 5,000 fans will take home a special dad’s night out Saskatchewan Roughriders hat. The game will feature a number of ‘dad jokes’ and dad themed activities. At halftime, Canadian rock legend, Kim Mitchell (Rock ‘N Roll Duty, Go for a soda) will entertain the crowd.

THE LINE-UP

Riders QB Trevor Harris will be a game time decision.

Ready to defuse the Bomb.



Here's how we'll take the field against Winnipeg tomorrow night.



FULL ROSTER | https://t.co/6TtOroHCVI pic.twitter.com/4oqzgb6dzG

Mason Fine is listed as the team’s backup pivot and has taken the majority of reps with the starters this week. With Jake Dolegala on the practice roster, it’ll likely be Fine who gets the ball tonight.

VIEW FROM THE OTHER SIDE

No glaring changes in the Bombers line-up. They enter the game mostly healthy and ready to go according to their head coach.

How we'll lineup tomorrow in Sask.#ForTheW | CPAP Machines Canada pic.twitter.com/NUtP9SlQpY

THE WALKING WOUNDED

Roughriders on the one-game injured list include DB Nic Marshall, LB Derrick Moncrief, P Kaare Vedvik and DL Miles Brown.

Roughriders on the six-game injured list include: OL Phillip Blake, WR Brayden Lenius, DB Godfrey Onyeka, WR Kian Schaffer-Baker, WR Derel Walker.

Roughriders currently serving suspension are OL Jerald Hawkins and OL Colin Kelly.

STADIUM RULES

Large purses, backpacks and camera bags are prohibited. The clear bag policy means fans can bring one clear bag (12” x 6” by 12” or smaller)

Free transit to the game is available from a number of locations across the city including Southland Mall, University of Regina, Warehouse District, Delta Hotel on Victoria Avenue, Scarth Street and the Turvey Centre, beginning two hours and fifteen minutes ahead of kick-off.

TRAFFIC NOTES

The Regina Police Service reminding residents that there are a number of road closures around game day. Starting at 4 p.m. there will be no vehicle traffic allowed on the 1500, 1600 & 1700 of Elphinstone St.

Fans and motorists will find road closures on:

1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue;

Princess Street and 9th Avenue

Argyle Street and 9th Avenue;

McTavish Street and 9th Avenue;

Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue;

Montague Street and 10th Avenue;

Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street;

Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street.

CTV will have full post-game coverage on the air and online at the conclusion of the contest. Enjoy the game!