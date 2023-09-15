Knowing the difference between the flu and COVID, test kits still available

As we prepare for cold and flu season, health officials want residents to use caution and take the proper steps if they feel under the weather.

More than three years since the start of the pandemic, doctors are pleading with the public to understand the difference between COVID-19 and the flu.

“We are expecting to see a lot more respiratory illness and so for the average member of the public, you may not be able to tell the difference,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

Whether it’s a cough, sore throat or fever, health officials warn that flu symptoms can be similar to that of COVID-19.

If you are feeling ill, experts say you should get tested.

Mina Abdel Shahid owns three Queens Pharmacy locations in Kitchener and says his Highland Road location has over 100 test kits in stock.

“Since the COVID slowdown, it’s been slow with the test kids,” said Abdel Shahid. “I think we do about two, three a week.”

In Waterloo, the Erb Street Pharmacy has also seen a low number of walk-ins looking for tests.

“The demand is not, I would say, not that crazy,” explained the pharmacy’s owner, Muhammad Naveed. “Everybody says ‘Oh I don’t have COVID’. How do you know?”

According to the provincial government’s website, rapid antigen tests are available at at least 20 pharmacies across Kitchener-Waterloo alone.

“They’re not variant specific. They’re actually picking up in terms of the coronavirus that they’re looking for,” explained Dr. Mercer.

“When you are ill is not the time to look in your cupboard and go ‘Oh yeah, I wonder if I have COVID and I don’t have a test kit’. It’s a really good idea to have one for your family.”

Pickup locations can be found on the Government of Ontario website.

The Ontario Ministry of Health emailed CTV News with an update on accessing rapid antigen tests in the future. It reads in part:

"Rapid Antigen Tests will be available through the fall/winter viral respiratory season. To support ongoing access to COVID-19 testing through the fall and winter, Public Health Units are distributing RATs to their local communities and RATs continue to be available in congregate care settings, First Nations and Indigenous Communities, High Priority Communities and the broader public sector. Rapid antigen tests also continue to be available to the health sector, including pharmacies, to order as part of the Provincial Antigen Screening Program. Starting in September, primary care providers, hospitals, pharmacies, and other healthcare providers will be able to order RAT kits to distribute to their patient groups."

Health Canada has extended the shelf life for rapid antigen tests. The government says the kits can still be used up to two years after the date it was manufactured.