Known drug dealer and supplier charged in Fort McMurray drug bust: police

Two men are facing charges after a drug bust in Fort McMurray.

Police began an investigation into drug trafficking in January.

One of the men they were investigating was a known drug dealer in the community, as well as his supplier, the Alberta Law Enforcement Team (ALERT) said.

On Feb. 10, a search warrant was executed at an apartment in the Lower Townsite neighbourhood.

“The apartment was actively being used to produce crack cocaine. Not only is crack a highly addictive and destructive substance, manufacturing attracts other negative outcomes including the potential for associated violence. Our team seized roughly 190 grams of cocaine from the suite," said Staff Sgt. Ryan Harrison of ALERT in a news release. "Taking this amount of drugs of any nature off our streets will certainly have a positive impact in the community and on the safety of residents who also live in the building.”

Police say about $20,300 worth of cocaine and cash was seized from the apartment.

A 34-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, and production of a controlled substance.

A 58-year-old Fort McMurray man has been charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Both men have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

Fort McMurray is about 430 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.