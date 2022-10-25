Knox United host to 'Phantom of the Opera' screening with live organ accompaniment

Those looking to get into the Halloween spirit have the opportunity to attend a screening of a classic silent film in a perfectly frightful setting.

This week,the 1925 silent horror film The Phantom of the Opera will be shown with live organ accompaniment at Knox United Church.

The screening takes place on Friday at 8 p.m., and will feature the church's 110-year-old 5,018-pipe Casavant organ – one of the largest pipe organs in Canada.

The event, put on by the Calgary Centre of the Royal Canadian College of Organists (RCCO), features British concert organist Ed Norman.

"Live organ accompaniments used to be common at the movies," said the RCCO in a Tuesday news release. "Just like the old days, Mr. Norman will play and improvise non-stop during the entire film."

The Phantom of the Opera stars Lon Chaney in the title role of the Phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House, causing murder and mayhem in an attempt to make the woman he loves, Christine, a star.

"This is one spooky event not to be missed. A special treat for music and movie lovers," said the RCCO.



Before the screening of the movie, there will be a pre-show called the Great Halloween Organ SpookTacular (GHOST) – described as a family-friendly variety show.



Tickets for The Phantom of the Opera are $20 for adults, $10 for teens (13to 18) and free for children 12 and under.

Tickets are available for purchase online through Event Brite or at the door.

For more information you can visit the Royal Canadian College of Organists, Calgary Centre's website.