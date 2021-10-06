Koats for Kids campaign hoping children aren't left out in the cold

With cooler weather on the way, the Boys and Girls Club (BGC) of London is asking people to donate through its annual Koats for Kids campaign to help children in the community stay warm this winter.

“The need has not really gone away,” says Christina Yung with BGC London. “We tend to see a lot of newcomer families, but there are also long-standing Londoners who still require help.”

Last year the Koats for Kids campaign fell short, and because donations were down not everyone who needed a coat got one, but they’re hoping that changes this time around.

“Last year we handed out just over a 1,000 coats, we probably could have given out 1,500 if there were enough donations to hold us over,” says Yung. “But due to COVID and closures we were low on donations and weren’t able to reach everyone.”

The coats for kids up to 18 years will be handed out at BGC London starting on Oct. 25.

Donations to Koats for Kids can be dropped off at BGC London at 184 Horton St. E. or at 17 other locations in London.

You can find a full list of drop-off locations here.