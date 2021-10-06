Koats for Kids campaign hoping children aren't left out in the cold
With cooler weather on the way, the Boys and Girls Club (BGC) of London is asking people to donate through its annual Koats for Kids campaign to help children in the community stay warm this winter.
“The need has not really gone away,” says Christina Yung with BGC London. “We tend to see a lot of newcomer families, but there are also long-standing Londoners who still require help.”
Last year the Koats for Kids campaign fell short, and because donations were down not everyone who needed a coat got one, but they’re hoping that changes this time around.
“Last year we handed out just over a 1,000 coats, we probably could have given out 1,500 if there were enough donations to hold us over,” says Yung. “But due to COVID and closures we were low on donations and weren’t able to reach everyone.”
The coats for kids up to 18 years will be handed out at BGC London starting on Oct. 25.
Donations to Koats for Kids can be dropped off at BGC London at 184 Horton St. E. or at 17 other locations in London.
You can find a full list of drop-off locations here.
-
-
Gas prices hit a record high across the provinceGas prices hit a record high Wednesday with some Edmonton gas stations selling regular unleaded for 141.9-a-litre.
-
Bret 'the Hitman' Hart to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame 2021 classThe Canadian Walk of Fame announced 10 new inductees Wednesday, including one unforgettable Calgarian, former world wrestling champ Brett 'the Hitman' Hart.
-
Food banks call for donations as demand across surges across Capital RegionVolunteers are scrambling to fill the need at the Mustard Seed food bank, which serves about 10 per cent of the Victoria population, according to its executive director Stephen Bell.
-
'Not looking for a roommate here': Mayoral candidates asked if they can get alongA group of mayoral hopefuls were asked how well they’ll be able to work with other councillors at an election forum Wednesday night - and one candidate made it clear his top priority is not to make friends.
-
Community groups hold forum to address needs of people experiencing homelessness in downtown ReginaA group of advocates gathered on the steps of the Knox Metropolitan United Church in downtown Regina on Wednesday afternoon to discuss how to best serve unhoused people ahead of the cold winter months.
-
Acetaminophen tablet recalled for incorrect label that could lead to overdose: Health CanadaAccording to Health Canada, Teva Canada has issued a recall on an acetaminophen tablet due to a misprint on the label which could lead to an overdose.
-
'Chasing the laughter': Local comedian and mental health advocate releases new musical comedy albumA Regina musician is trying to make people laugh, while also bringing awareness to mental health.
-
Police investigate after vehicle plunged into water in BradfordSouth Simcoe Police say one person faces a careless driving charge after a vehicle went into the water in Bradford on Wednesday evening.