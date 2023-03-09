Koe tops Koe in brotherly showdown, Bottcher rink clinches playoff spot in Pool B at Brier Thursday
It was a game a Koe couldn't lose, but in the end, big brother Kevin came out on top as Alberta defeated the Northwest Territories team skipped by his younger brother Jamie 10-6 Thursday afternoon.
It was a taut battle throughout, with Kevin up 7-6 heading into the final end before sealing the deal with a three spot.
The victory was a bounce-back for Team Alberta, after they lost to Manitoba 9-5 Wednesday night.
Alberta improved to 7-1 with the win. Northwest Territories dropped to 1-7.
Thursday morning was a good one for Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher, whose Wild Card 31 squad squeaked by Quebec 8-7.
With the win, Wild Card #1 secured a playoff spot in Pool B. Koe had already locked up a playoff spot in Pool A.
Wild Card #3, skipped by St. Albert's Karsten Sturmay lost to Canada 8-3. Their record dropped to 3-4.
Wild Card #3 are back in action at 5 p.m., taking on Ontario.
-
Winter weather advisory issued ahead of 'widespread' snow in TorontoA winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for Toronto ahead of a snow storm that is expected to make driving conditions difficult in parts of southern Ontario.
-
Parents raise concerns over proposed school boundary changes at Harbour Landing SchoolMany parents in Harbour Landing want the school division to reconsider a change that could force their children to switch schools.
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest since January 2022, 20 deaths addedAlberta now has 518 people in hospital with COVID-19, 12 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
Liberals to begin public consultations on setting up a foreign influence registryPublic Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is launching public consultations on a foreign influence transparency registry to help prevent other countries from meddling in Canadian affairs.
-
London MP questions grocery CEOs on profit, paying workers moreA London MP is fighting back against profits being made by grocery stores while the cost of food is on the rise. Top executives from Loblaw, Metro and Empire were recently grilled during a parliamentary committee studying inflated grocery prices.
-
Teen charged after allegedly bringing replica firearm to Brampton schoolA 14-year-old has been charged after allegedly bringing a replica firearm to a school in Brampton, Ont.
-
How to avoid falling for a CRA phone scam this tax seasonIt's tax season again, which means it's also open season for fraudsters posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to scam Canadians out of their money and personal information. Here are some steps recommended by the CRA you can take to protect yourself this tax season.
-
Sex offender pleads not guilty for bringing Saskatchewan children across borderA convicted Canadian sex offender who is alleged to have driven through a barbed wire fence at the international border with two children and their mother has pleaded not guilty to charges in the South Dakota.
-
Police divers search river after missing man’s truck found in Wakefield, Que.Quebec police divers have been combing the Gatineau River near the Wakefield covered bridge in search of a missing west Quebec man.