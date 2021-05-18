Komagata Maru: Vancouver council to issue public apology for role in 1914 tragedy

Vancouver City Council is set to issue a public apology today for the city's role in the 1914 Komagata Maru incident, when more than 350 Sikh passengers on the Japanese ship were denied entry into Canada.

Council has also worked with Jas Toor, the president of the Descendants of Komagata Maru Society, to declare May 23 as a day of remembrance.

Toor's grandfather was on the ship when the passengers from India were denied entry into Vancouver because regulations at the time required immigrants to arrive in Canada directly from their country of origin.

Just 20 passengers who had lived in Canada before were allowed off the ship that returned to India, where 19 others died in a skirmish with British authorities and dozens were imprisoned or forced into hiding.