Kool Haus extending KW Oktoberfest celebrations over three weekends
There will be even more celebrations of German culture in Waterloo Region this Fall.
The KW Oktoberfest Kool Haus will be stretching its celebrations over three weekends from September 23 to Oct. 8.
An expanded patio and outdoor stage will also be featured at the Bingemans location in Kitchener.
“Adding another weekend allows more people the join the Oktoberfest celebration, giving our guests more flexibility and opportunities to attend and have fun,” said Mark Binegman, President of Bingemans, in a media release. “This year’s festival has an exciting entertainment schedule, some new events and old favourites that will rival any Oktoberfest celebration in the world.”
Kim Mitchell, The Tonic Band, and Germany's Dorfrocker are some of the musical guests to be featured at Kool Haus over the three week period.
Kinderfest Fall Fair, a new family attraction, is set to get underway on Oct. 1-2.
