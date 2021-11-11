Korean navy ships to visit Greater Victoria
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
A pair of South Korean navy ships will dock in Esquimalt, B.C., for a visit this week.
The Republic of Korea Ships, the Wang Geon and Soyang, will arrive at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt on Friday and stay until Monday, Nov. 15.
Crewmembers aboard the two ships are expected to visit the Greater Victoria area, with all crewmembers taking a COVID-19 rapid antigen test before coming ashore.
Maritime Forces Pacific says all crewmembers will follow provincial health guidelines will visiting, and business owners in the region are being notified that sailors will present Korean proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
The navy ships are part of the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Cruise Training Task Force, according to Maritime Forces Pacific.
