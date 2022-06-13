Koskinen officially not returning to Oilers, signs with Swiss team

Mikko Koskinen has signed a two-year contract with Hockey Club Lugano, the professional Swiss club announced on Monday.

The deal comes one week after the end of his season with the Edmonton Oilers, who were swept in Round 3 of the NHL playoffs.

Koskinen joined the team in 2018, signing a three-year $13.5-million extension three months into his first season.

He served as the Oilers' back-up goalkeeper, pulling a 3.31 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage in 45 appearances in 2021-22.

With his contract about to expire, Koskinen was scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency in July.

The 33-year-old was born and raised in Finland.

Oilers management has not revealed their plans for the net next season. Mike Smith, 40, is considering an early retirment. Coaches have spoken about Stuart Skinner's potential and said they see him in the Oilers' future, but have noted the goalie is only 23.