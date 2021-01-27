After launching Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese in October, Kraft is launching a limited-edition Candy KD for Valentine's Day.

And people can get a free box of the pink-coloured KD by heading to a special website and offering up their best pickup lines.

"Made with the iconic cheesy taste Canadians know and love, exclusive pink Candy KD features hints of sweet, sweet candy," the company said in a news release Wednesday. "This twist on the beloved classic will have Canadians from coast-to-coast whispering 'let's mac out.'"

Now until Feb. 14, Canadians who visit CandyKD.ca have a chance to get their hands on.

"The sweet treat will first be available Jan. 27, when Canadians can sweet talk KD into giving them a box with their best pickup lines or confessing their love in a poem on social," the release said.

The program will run until Valentine's Day with wider releases of the pink mac and cheese made available through drops at CandyKD.ca.

'Cheesiest day of the year'

"Valentine's Day might be the cheesiest day of the year and as Canada's favourite cheesy dish, we wanted to join in the fun," Brian Neumann, senior brand manager at Kraft Heinz, said in the release.

"By combining the colour and flavour of Valentine's Day with our iconic one of a kind cheesy taste, we're excited to give Canadians a new way to show their love this year, with Candy KD."

Recipients will receive a kit in a candy-styled box in the shape of a giant Conversation Heart. The box will include KD Original, a Candy KD Boost Pack, and a fork.

"And who knows? If Canadians show the limited-edition flavour enough love, the brand may even turn this holiday fling into a long-term relationship," the release said.

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz. For more information, click here.