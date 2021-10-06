Kraken takes the ice at Canucks' Rogers Arena for the 1st time

The Seattle Kraken got the I-5 rivalry going as they beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 in their first pre-season game at Rogers Arena.

Despite the loss, the game gave Canucks fan a solid look at rookie Vasily Podkolzin.

The rookie was definitely the highlight and looks to be a welcome addition to the Canucks' young core.

Relive the game through photos from Anil Sharma Photography for CTV News.