Kramer IMAX theatre fixes production failure in time for Saturday's showings of 'Oppenheimer'
Movie fans who bought tickets to see ‘Oppenheimer’ on Saturday will get to see it in its full glory.
In a tweet on Saturday morning, the Saskatchewan Science Centre said after running some tests, the Christopher Nolan biopic about the man who developed the atomic bomb will be shown on 50/70 millimetre film.
Good news! Our team has run some tests and they've confirmed that showings of Oppenheimer: The IMAX Experience today, July 22, will be shown on 15/70mm film!
And of course, we want to sincerely thank everyone again for their patience as this situation has evolved! pic.twitter.com/otV1FAHMnn
The IMAX is one of only 30 theatres in the world showing the movie on 70-millimetre film.
Before Thursday’s showing, a production failure meant the film version was not available, leaving many moviegoers disappointed. Instead, the theatre offered showings on the new enhanced IMAX laser projector.
Saturday’s showings are sold out, but there are some available tickets for Sunday.
- With files from Hallee Mandryk
