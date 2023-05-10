Kurt Browning to perform his final Winnipeg 'Stars on Ice' show

Champion figure skater Kurt Browning is set to take the ice for one of his final ‘Stars on Ice’ performances on Wednesday night in Winnipeg.

After nearly 1,000 ‘Stars on Ice’ shows, Browning, a four-time world and Canadian champion, will be saying farewell to the tour.

“I’m really glad that I’ve announced it because this has been so much fun,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Wednesday.

Winnipeggers who attend the tour on Wednesday will get to see Browning perform with his good friend and Olympic medallist Elvis Stojko. Browning said the pair wanted to do something to acknowledge their consistency and longevity in the sport of figure skating.

“We have a duet in the show and that’s just a party,” he said.

“There’s hardly any skating, we just have microphones and we just party with the crowd.”

Browning noted that he’s surrounded by an amazing cast on the ‘Stars on Ice’ tour, including his wife, U.S. champion Alissa Czisny. Browning said Czisny is one of the main reasons he’s doing this year’s tour.

“We wanted to have memories together on the ice, as well as off the ice,” he said.

“Once you’re off the ice, you’re off the ice. We both are working really hard to stay fit and stay in shape.”

Other skating stars on the tour include fellow Canadians Patrick Chan, Piper Gilles, Paul Poirier, Madeline Schizas and Keegan Messing. There are also some U.S. skaters including Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier, Madison Chock, and Evan Bates, among others.

The 2023 Stars on Ice tour hits Winnipeg on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Canada Life Centre.

Browning noted people may need to take out their tissues at the end of the first act of the show, as the choreographer created a special moment for him.

“I leave the ice and I’m in tears every night,” he said.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.