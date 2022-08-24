iHeartRadio

Kurtis MacDermid brings the Stanley Cup to hometown of Sauble Beach

Colorado Avalanche defenseman and Stanley Cup Champion, Kurtis MacDermid is bringing the Stanley Cup to his hometown of Sauble Beach.

"We are incredibly proud of Kurtis; he is a champion and role model for the youth of our community. We will be there to welcome him when he brings the Stanley Cup home," says Mayor Janice Jackson.

A parade will travel south along Lakeshore Blvd. on Monday, August 29 at 12:30pm from the boat launch to the main stage under the Sauble Beach sign.

Free parking will be available until 2:00pm.

