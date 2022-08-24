Kurtis MacDermid brings the Stanley Cup to hometown of Sauble Beach
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Tammy Heisel
Colorado Avalanche defenseman and Stanley Cup Champion, Kurtis MacDermid is bringing the Stanley Cup to his hometown of Sauble Beach.
"We are incredibly proud of Kurtis; he is a champion and role model for the youth of our community. We will be there to welcome him when he brings the Stanley Cup home," says Mayor Janice Jackson.
A parade will travel south along Lakeshore Blvd. on Monday, August 29 at 12:30pm from the boat launch to the main stage under the Sauble Beach sign.
Free parking will be available until 2:00pm.
-
Okanese First Nation intends to take over sovereign control of child and family welfare servicesWith a declaration to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Okanese First Nation took an important step for the community as it works towards control of child and family welfare services on and off reserve.
-
Gabriola Island firefighters say lack of paramedics puts community at riskFirefighters on one of British Columbia's southern Gulf Islands are raising the alarm about a shortage of paramedics in the community.
-
Truck rollover closes section of Highway 401 near TilburyA section of Highway 401 was closed to traffic Wednesday following a single-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck.
-
Canadian soldiers hold live-fire military exercise in MeafordHundreds of Canadian soldiers are at the 4th Canadian Division Training Centre for live-fire exercises in Meaford, Ont.
-
Sudbury marks Ukrainian Independence DayWednesday marks Ukrainian Independence Day, an event typically marked by celebrations and parades. As a way to recognize the Ukrainian community in Sudbury, a flag raising was held at Tom Davies Square.
-
Conestoga College offering free supportive care program this fallConestoga College is offering an 18-week supportive care program for free this fall in Kitchener, Ont. The program - which starts in October - will teach students how to be a personal support worker.
-
Ontario boy hospitalized 10 days after accident with button batteryAn Ontario mother is speaking out after an accident involving a lithium button battery left her four-year-old son hospitalized for 10 days.
-
Greater Victoria teacher banned from teaching in B.C. following relationship with studentA former Greater Victoria high school teacher has been banned from teaching in B.C. after he had a sexual relationship with a student in the early 2000s.
-
'I've been hit by a car': Recovering N.S. cyclist calls for more road safetyA Nova Scotia cyclist has become an unexpected road safety advocate after surviving a serious accident in Chester, N.S., earlier this month.