KW Multicultural Festival returns to Victoria Park

A Waterloo region tradition returned to offer resident a trip around the world without ever leaving the city.

The KW Multicultural Festival kicked off on Saturday in Kitchener's Victoria Park and came to a close Sunday evening.

The two-day event brought together communities and cultures to celebrate what makes them unique with music, dancing, food, and more.

Organizers estimate between 40,000 and 50,000 people attended throughout the weekend.

"Clearly we have grown over those 56 years, but one of the things that has not changed is we support our local ethnic associations, who are the ones selling the food," said festival organizer Lucia Harrison. "This allows them a big venue to raise money for their groups, rather than doing bake sales on the corner, and that has been very successful."

There were around 14 food booths and more than 250 community and information booths.