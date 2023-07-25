KW Siskins mourn 18-year-old player’s sudden death

The KW Siskins are mourning the death of 18-year-old defencemen Tyson Downs.

On Tuesday, the junior ice hockey team based in Waterloo, announced that Downs had passed away. The hockey organization did not say what the cause of death was.

A representative of the Siskins says he died in Owen Sound.

“The KW Siskins family is mourning the sudden loss of a cherished member of their team. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye for now to Tyson Downs. His passion for the game was infectious, and his dedication to the team was unparalleled. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. His passing leaves a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, Tyson. You will be missed but never forgotten,” a statement posted to the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League website reads.

A post shared by KW Siskins (@kwsiskins)

Downs is from Owen Sound, and played one season with the KW Siskins, according to his hockey profile.

“You could just see how he was growing up and the person he was becoming, very thoughtful, thoughtful of his team mates, so yea so I would see he was a good person, a great team mate and a good hockey player,” Curtis Clairmont, former KW Siskins said.

Clairmont and the Siskins say Downs parents were incredibly supportive, and made every game despite living several hours away.

A service for downs will be held in Owen Sound on Sunday at the Bayshore Arena.

Clairmont also says the team has brought in counsellors to meet with the players who are trying to come to terms with the lost of their team mate.

According to his player profile, last season he played 45 games, netted six goals and 17 assists. During the 2023 Sutherland Cup Playoffs, Downs scored three goals and had 15 assists.

Before playing for the KW Siskins, he played for the Grey Bruce Highlanders AAA under-16 team in 2019-2020 and then for the under-18 team in 2021-2022.

"It'll take a long time for our young players to grasp what's really happened here," said Clairmont. "I think shock is the big one right now. They're still trying to figure out how they feel."

The Ayr Centennials, a Junior B team who last year mourned the loss of their 20-year-old captain Eli Palfreyman who suddenly died during a tournament, posted their condolences on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The team said it sends its deepest condolences and prayers to Downs family, friends and teammates.

The KW Siskins are set to play the St. Catharines Falcons in the Eli Palfreyman Global Invitational Tournament on Aug. 24 at the North Dumfries Community Complex.