KW Titans off to NBL Canada finals for first time

The Kitchener-Waterloo Titans will be playing in the NBL Canada finals for the first time in team history.

A semi-final victory against Sudbury secured their spot Saturday night.

They will face off against the London Lightning starting on Friday.

Games three and four of the series will be at the Aud on June 1 and June 3 at 7 p.m.

The team's website says tickets will be going on sale soon.