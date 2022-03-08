Kyaw Din inquest recommends 'significant funding' for responding to mental health calls

The coroner's inquest into the fatal RCMP shooting of Kyaw Din has concluded with several recommendations aimed at avoiding similar outcomes in the future, including "significant funding" for supporting first responders during mental health calls.

Officers shot Din multiple times in the bedroom of his Maple Ridge home back in August 2019, after his sister, who was worried about his well-being, had called for help getting him to hospital.

Din had schizophrenia, and the inquest heard he had been off his medication for up to 10 days before his death.

One of the inquest jury's three recommendations was for case management staff to be in "regular contact with all clients with mental health issues," as well as their family or support circle, to ensure continuity of care.

The jury also called for ample funding for "resources to be developed, implemented and maintained to support first responders attending mental health incidents."

The last recommendation was for the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions to develop a teaching module to help de-stigmatize mental illness.

Ridge Meadows RCMP's handling of the call to Din's home was previously investigated by B.C.'s police watchdog, which released a report last September finding the officers' use of force to be justified.

The findings shocked Din's family, who called for the inquest that began last week.

While coroner's inquests are court proceedings, their purpose is not to find fault. Juries hear evidence, including witness testimony, on the circumstances surrounding a death and can make recommendations.