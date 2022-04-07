Kyiv mayor makes an emotional address to Toronto calling for unity

The mayor of Kyiv called on Toronto to help Ukraine form “unity across the grid” and put an end to the “genocide” unfolding overseas as Russian’s invasion persists.

“It is genocide,” Vitali Klitschko said in a virtual appearance at a Toronto city council meeting on Thursday. "We are demanding a strong response for the deaths of children and women in Ukraine."

Klitschko’s somber words follow an address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday to the Greek parliament urging for stronger financial sanctions as an anticipated invasion looms in the east and civilians evacuate cities and towns.

This week, horrific scenes were revealed in the Kyiv suburb, Bucha, showing bodies of Ukrainian civilians scattered on residential streets just days after the town was occupied by Russian troops.

“Three hundred civilians died and right now we guess it can be much, much more,” Klitschko said.

“If you support Ukraine, stop the advances of the Russian army, stop business communications, break communications with Russia, because the money received by Russia …. is Ukrainian blood.”

He said it’s critical to understand the conflict ongoing in Ukraine is not distant, but rather, the war can touch everyone in Europe, and across the world.

Sign up here for Toronto breaking news alerts straight to your phone or e-mail

Toronto Mayor John Tory called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “inhumane” and “evil” as he illustrated the “stark, tragic difference” right now between the sister cities.

“Here, it is peaceful. We can meet as we're doing and debate issues. People can go freely about their lives COVID notwithstanding,” Tory said.

“Your fellow residents of Kyiv and across the country are under an illegal, unjustifiable attack. Many lives have been taken already, including a lot of innocent lives,” Tory said. “A way of life in a beautiful historic city shattered and a beautiful historic country shattered by an inhumane atrocious invasion.”

As Klitschko concluded his address, he said he was optimistic, despite civilians at home living underground in subways and bunkers for long stretches of time.

“It’s difficult,” he said. “We hope this war will be finished very soon.”