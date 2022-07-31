Kylie Masse captures silver at Commonwealth Games
Windsor has a big reason to celebrate Sunday, as local swimming phenom Kylie Masse won the silver medal during swim competitions at the Commonwealth Games.
According to a tweet posted Sunday afternoon by Swimming Canada — the country’s national governing body of competitive swimming — Masse captured silver in the final competition of the women’s 100-metre backstroke.
Masse’s time clocked in at 58.73 seconds.
The 26-year-old LaSalle, Ont. native has won multiple medals in previous international sporting competitions, including two silver medals and one bronze medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, according to Swimming Canada.
During her run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Masse broke the Canadian record in the 200-metre backstroke.
On Saturday, London, Ont.’s Maggie MacNeil won the gold medal during her 100-metre butterfly swim, breaking the Commonwealth Games record for the event.
On Monday, Masse will begin competitions for the 200 metre backstroke.
The Commonwealth Games take place in Birmingham, England and run from July 28 to Aug. 8, 2022.
