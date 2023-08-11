Kylington opens up about mental health struggles
Calgary Flame Oliver Kylington spoke to the Swedish media earlier this week about the struggles he endured with his mental health this past season.
Kylington missed the entire season, and this week revealed the struggles he was going through.
"There are things that have going on in the family for many years," he said, through a translator, "but which escalated to get worse and there were mental and psychological problems I suffered from."
He went on to say, "I think I dealt with the problem like maybe everyone else does, by just sweeping it under the rug and putting a lid on it.
"But for me, it led to mental illness," he said. "And I felt very bad about how I dealt with my problems and almost went into the wall and felt that now it's enough.
"I needed to face these problems we had as a family," he said, "and today I am incredibly grateful for this journey I started and then had to finish."
Kylington said he's grateful the Flames gave him all the time he needed to deal with the issues, and he's excited for next season.
The Flames first pre-season game is Sunday, Sept. 24 against Vancouver.
With files from Glenn Campbell
-
Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa this summerThe cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa dropped slightly this summer, with one-bedroom apartments now renting below $2,000 a month.
-
Cyclists plan 'Critical Mass Ride' as debate continues over Queen Elizabeth Driveway active transportationCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the data available from the National Capital Commission and the city of Ottawa on the number of people using the Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation this summer.
-
Riders routed by Montreal; record falls to 4-5The Saskatchewan Roughriders fell 41-12 on Friday night to the Montreal Alouettes. The team's offence was never able to find it's footing after losing their starting quarterback, Mason Fine, to injury early on.
-
'This is not an event place': Volleyball players frustrated by trash at English Bay BeachVolleyball players used a pair of signs to express their displeasure with trash left behind at English Bay Beach after major events like fireworks Friday.
-
Cougar warning issued at Camp Chief HectorA cougar was spotted this week at Camp Chief Hector.
-
'The culture is aloha': Metro Vancouver businesses support Maui relief effortsIn response to the deadly wildfires in Hawaii, local businesses are stepping up to support relief efforts.
-
17 drug poisonings, 4 suspected drug-related deaths in 2 weeks: WDGPHWellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is issuing a warning to the public after 17 drug poisonings in the region in the last two weeks.
-
Man seriously injured after being shot in city's Rockcliffe-Smythe areaA man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Toronto’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood.
-
Why some B.C. nurses are leaving hospitals, opting to work in other clinics and practicesA growing number of B.C. nurses are leaving traditional hospitals, in favour of medi spas, cosmetic clinics and other private medical practices.