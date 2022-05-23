L'Arche Sudbury set to 'rock out' for a good cause
Supporters of L'Arche Sudbury are warming up the rocking chairs to take part in what will likely be one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.
Members of L'Arche Sudbury will gather next weekend along Barrydowne Road, in front of Amici grocer, rocking to raise money for the organization.
L'Arche is a community in the city where people with and without disabilities share their daily lives.
They'll be rocking away in rocking chairs in honour of a core member named Roma Griffin, who they lost earlier this year.
"So a core member is a person with an intellectual disability, so L'Arche Sudbury works with people with intellectual disabilities," said L'Arche's development officer Joshua Murdock.
"The focus of L'Arche Sudbury is not so much that 'hey I'm here and my job is to do this for this person,' it's actually 'I'm here to help and assist them if they give me permission."
They plan to have all 10 chairs rocking at the same time for four hours, in honour of L'Arche's 40th anniversary.
More information about the event can be found here.
-
What’s happening with the peace fountain? Windsor council looking at three optionsWindsor city council has to make some decisions regarding a popular monument.
-
2 classic cars among $179,000 worth of stolen property found at home near WalkertonTwo classic cars and a hydraulic dump trailer are among several stolen vehicles seized by police from a residence near Walkerton.
-
Two weeks left to claim $500,000 lottery ticket in OttawaA lottery ticket worth $500,000 that was sold in Ottawa nearly a year ago remains unclaimed and time is running out to claim it.
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulderYork Regional Police announced a crackdown on stunt driving and street racing Wednesday, releasing new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught on camera doing donuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy roadways.
-
Winnipeg woman charged following year-long homicide investigation: policeA 31-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a May 2021 homicide.
-
$8,000 in damage to school after group climbs onto its roof: Penticton RCMPPenticton Mounties are looking for suspects they say caused thousands of dollars in damage to a high school roof last month.
-
Gravel truck and small SUV collide in London, Ont.There’s no official word on possible injuries after a small SUV and gravel truck collided head-on Wednesday morning.
-
Province to pick up the tab for Ottawa storm cleanupOttawa mayor Jim Watson says Premier Doug Ford has assured him the province will pay for cleaning up the national capital after Saturday’s powerful, deadly storm.
-
Manitoba testing community's drinking water for leadThe Manitoba Government is monitoring the drinking water in a number of communities to test for lead.