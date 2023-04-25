La Loche high school to remain closed after teacher, student stabbed

Classes will remain cancelled for the remainder of the week following last week's reported stabbing at a La Loche, Sask. high school.

In a letter to parents and caregivers, the Northern Lights School Division said while there will be no classes for the remainder of the week, the school will remain open for students, families and staff wishing to receive counselling services.

A teacher and a student were injured and required medical attention following an incident at Dene High School Thursday afternoon, according to police.

There was no further threat to public safety following the assaults, an RCMP news release said.

La Loche mayor Georgina Jolibois told the Canadian Press that a stabbing had occurred at the school.

A school division representative who spoke briefly with CTV News on Friday said the incident called to mind previous tragedies.

In 2016, a boy who was nearly 18 years old shot and killed four people and injured seven others at the school.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2018.