La Loche RCMP lay murder charge after altercation at home

La Loche RCMP have identified the victim of an alleged murder.

Ryan Piche, 49, from Clearwater River Dene Nation died Saturday according to a news release.

Around 1:10 a.m., La Loche RCMP received a report of an injured person being transported by private vehicle to hospital, according to a news release.

Officers and paramedics found the vehicle on Garson Lake Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe an altercation occurred at a home in Garson Lake and as a result have charged Melissa Laprise, 41, of La Loche with second-degree murder.

She was set to appear in court in La Loche on Monday.

