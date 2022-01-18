La Loche, Sask. man facing child porn charges
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
A 19-year-old La Loche man is facing child pornography charges.
On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a home in La Loche identified as the location where the alleged offences were occurring.
They include possession and making available child pornography through a popular online social media app.
According to a news release, police seized electronic devices.
Deondre Piche is charged with possession and making available child pornography.
He appeared in court and was released on several conditions.
