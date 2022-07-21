La Ronge RCMP investigate suspicious death

La Ronge RCMP are investigating a suspicious death at a home on Jack Bell Place in Bell’s Point.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 RCMP responded to the home and found an injured man. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release.

Police say he was a 24-year-old Bell’s Point resident but are not releasing his name.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.