Labatt Brewery siren will sound during emergency exercise Thursday

An emergency preparedness exercise is set to be held in London on Thursday, and residents are being warned that a loud emergency siren will be heard.

The areas around the Labatt Brewery, Harris Park and Carfrae Park will be closed to the public between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the exercise.

The City of London, first responders and Labatt Brewery will be involved in the field exercise, including Hazmat teams from the London Fire Department and Labatt Brewery.

Dave O’Brien, director of Emergency Management and Security for the City of London, said in a statement, “Our team work with our community partners is part of our ongoing commitment to be better prepared should an emergency occur, so we can work as quickly as possible to protect our citizens. When it comes to safety, we are all aligned.”

The exercise will test the Labatt Emergency Notification Siren and the city’s emergency planning in the areas of preparedness, response and recovery.

The emergency siren will sound for about three minutes between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., and be audible to anyone within two kilometres of the brewery. Residents are warned to keep sensitive pets indoors.

Anyone in the area can expect to see a large number of emergency vehicles and are asked not to call 911 for activities in the area on Thursday morning.