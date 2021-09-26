Labatt Park inducted into London Sports Hall of Fame
For the first time, the London Sports Hall of fame has induced a structure, not a person or a team, into its ranks.
The announcement was made on Friday, just ahead of the first game of the Intercounty Baseball League final between the London Majors and the Toronto Maple Leafs, that Labatt Park becomes the 113th inductee (99 individuals and 13 teams).
“While the pandemic may have prevented us from holding our normal late fall induction ceremony we saw this evening as an opportunity to announce this unique selection,” said hall of fame Committee Chair, Tom Dalby.
The park is best known as the world’s oldest continuous baseball grounds and was first established in 1877.
During its life, the park has also played host to other sports including football, soccer, softball, slo-pitch and many non-sport activities.
Many of the past inductees were associated during their sports careers with Labatt Park, including baseball great and London native George (Mooney) Gibson who suggested to the Labatt family that they purchase the park and it was later donated to the city.
The Hall is located in the Dundas St. corridor of Budweiser Gardens.
— With files from CTV's Brent Lale
