Labour and delivery services resume at Truro hospital following flood

Labour and delivery services have resumed at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S.

Services were interrupted Monday due to a flood in the hospital’s medical device reprocessing department, which sterilizes surgical instruments used in all surgeries performed at the hospital.

Brendan Elliott, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia Health, says the flood was caused by a break in the hospital’s chilled water system, which led to a leak in the ceiling.

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health said the flood was impacting surgery and diagnostic imaging services, and that pregnant patients would have to travel to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax or Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow to give birth.

Nova Scotia Health says labour and delivery services resumed Tuesday.

“We only had to transfer one mom very early yesterday morning to the Aberdeen Hospital,” said Elliott in an email. “Her delivery went smoothly without any complications.”

No pregnant patients were required to travel to the IWK.

Nova Scotia Health said a team was in place to support emergencies or unplanned deliveries, but it wasn’t needed.

Elective surgeries and some diagnostic imaging procedures booked for Monday were postponed, but emergency surgeries continued.