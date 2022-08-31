Labour and delivery ward at Fort Saskatchewan hospital closing for a second time

Ten days after it reopened, the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital will temporarily close its labour and delivery unit due to a lack of doctors, Alberta Health Services says.

The closure will take place at 11 p.m. on Thursday and is expected to last until 7 a.m. on Sept. 6.

Patients who planned on delivering at the hospital will be diverted to the Sturgeon Community Hospital.

Patients requiring non-emergency obstetrical care should contact their family physician or obstetrician.

AHS is apologizing for the inconvenience.

The rest of the hospital, including the emergency department, will remain open.

The labour and delivery ward previously closed on Aug. 6 and reopened Aug. 22.