Labour council calls for national pharmacare plan

The Calgary and District Labour Council is calling for a national pharmacare plan from the provincial and federal governments.

Alexander Shevalier, labour council president, on Monday said that Albertans, as well as other Canadians, are struggling to fill their prescription drugs.

"Canadians could save between $4.2 (billion) and $11 billion," Shevalier said in a release.

"Governments have already saved $2 billion through bulk purchases but Canadians still have a patchwork of coverage."

Shevalier pointed out that a national pharmacare plan would be a benefit not just to workers, but also to small businesses.

"It will lower overall drug costs for those businesses through bulk purchases, and less overhead," Shevalier said.

"The adoption of a national pharmacare plan will benefit workers, businesses and governments. This is an important component to completing the promise of Medicare."

Monday's release from the labour council came as it was taking part in the Labour Day Food Drive.

Shevalier noted the labour council's affiliates and members donate financially to the Interfaith Food Bank and Veterans Food Bank.