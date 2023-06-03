Labour councils host ‘Enough is Enough’ rallies in Barrie and Orillia

The Ontario Federation of Labour rallied across the province on Saturday, including in Barrie and Orillia.

The North Simcoe Muskoka and District Labour Council said the ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign aims at raising awareness and taking action for workers' rights and social justice.

“We’ve seen more of a concentration on wealth amongst the one per cent and that leaves more and more people behind," said Mike De Rose, North Simcoe Muskoka and District Labour Council President. "Democracy is about all people contributing and having a voice, and this is the opportunity to share our discontent with the policies of the Ford Government."

There are five demands the Ontario Federation of Labour wants to be changed.

“Real change on wages, on healthcare, our basic goods, gas and groceries, we’d like to see that others pay their fair share so banks and corporations," said Michelle MacDonald, Barrie and District Labour Council President and rally organizer. "We’d also like to see a lot of change on affordability."

OPSEU representatives were also in attendance in both Barrie and Orillia.

They said when it comes to the healthcare crisis, now is the time to push back before it’s too late.

"We have seen recently the closures of the Minden emerg department, closures across the province because of short staffing and rather than address the staffing crisis, this government is going to use this as an excuse to privatize the services," said Sarah Labelle, with OPSEU SEFPO. "Once we lose those services, it will be very, very difficult, if not impossible, to get them back.”

Organizers said they will continue to put pressure on the government to make the changes that they are calling for.